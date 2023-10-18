Jada Pinkett Smith Shares How Her Kids Reacted To Explosive Memoir

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jada Pinkett Smith continues to shock the public with revelations from her memoir Worthy ― but the actor said her family knew exactly what to expect from the book.

“What I did was tell them what’s in the book, what stories I was going to tell about them specifically, and [ask] if they were okay with that,” the “Girls Trip” star told InStyle in an interview published on Tuesday.

“Willow has read [it], she’s an avid reader, and she’s the next author in the family,” the author said, adding that her daughter, 22, has a book of her own coming out in 2024.

“She read a huge part of my book before it was even edited, so she loved it,” Pinkett Smith explained. “She couldn’t wait, she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m taking this copy. I got to finish my read.’ She was super excited about it.”

However, it was different for “the boys,” Pinkett Smith said. She and Will Smith share a son, 25-year-old Jaden. The Bad Boys actor also has a 30-year-old son, Trey, with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

Will Smith poses with his sons Trey (right) and Jaden (second from right), daughter Willow (second from left) and wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party. PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

“I just told them what was in it. They’ll read it eventually,” Pinkett Smith told InStyle.

Over the past few days, the Red Table Talk host has dropped revelation after revelation about her private life.

The actor set off shock waves last week after announcing that she and Smith have been secretly separated since 2016.

“By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” she said. “I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Despite their separation, Pinkett Smith said she and Smith are intent on sticking it out ― and that they’re working on reconciliation.

“There’s no finding another great love, and I think that’s the point,” Pinkett Smith said on “Today” on Monday, echoing previous comments she’d made that divorce was off the table. “It’s like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us.”

She put it even more simply in an interview Monday with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.