Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith pictured after the 2022 Oscars Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

The Girls Trip star, who has spoken out on numerous occasions about her experiences of alopecia, literally had a front-row seat at the 2022 Academy Awards when comedian Chris Rock joked about her shaved head ― and when her husband, Will Smith, walked on stage and slapped the comic in the face in front of a live television audience of millions.

Will later said he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions, and Jada expressed a hope that “that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile”.

Now, though, she’s offering a much closer look into her thoughts and feelings since that night.

“I thought, ‘This is a skit,’” Jada told People in an exclusive interview published on Wednesday.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.’ It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realised it wasn’t a skit.”

Jada said her first words to Smith after he sat down were: “Are you okay?”

Chris Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature when he joked about Jada starring in a sequel to G.I. Jane, a 1997 film in which Demi Moore’s character shaves her head and joins the Navy Seals. Jada first publicly spoke about her alopecia in 2018.

The Film Academy ultimately banned Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years. Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson argued in a statement that “the safety of our performers and guests” is imperative.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith had front-row seats at the 2022 Oscars when host Chris Rock joked about Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

In an unexpected development, Jada also told Hoda Kotb in an upcoming Today interview that she and her husband have been separated since 2016. Jada, who is currently promoting her new book Worthy, likened their situation to a “divorce”.

“I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” she told the host. “I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be. I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce.”

The mother-of-two also told People she became suicidal after starting to date Will in 1995, and that she “completely abandoned” her mental health during those early years. Jada said she was “intoxicated” by Will and felt like she was “cured,” because Smith “became the drug.”

Jada’s Today interview airs in the US on Friday on NBC. Read People’s full interview with Jada here.

