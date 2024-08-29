'I Really Hate It': Jade Thirlwall Gets Very Honest About Those AI-Generated Little Mix Covers

Jade pictured in 2021 via Associated Press

Jade Thirlwall has made it clear she’s no fans of those AI-generated covers of herself covering other people’s music.

The Angel Of My Dreams singer was recently in Brazil promoting her solo debut, where CNN Pop asked her if she thinks artificial intelligence should be used within the music industry.

“I hate it,” the former Little Mix star bluntly responded. “I absolutely hate it, sorry. I think if we open that Pandora’s box too much, then I just don’t know where it will end.”

She continued: “I don’t think people should be allowed to use other people’s voices without their permission. I see that actually with Little Mix covers, like, ‘this is Little Mix doing an Ariana Grande song’, and I’m like, ‘I don’t like it!’.

“Or using artists that have been and gone like Whitney Houston – I saw something pop up of her singing [someone else’s] song, and I’m like, ‘you don’t know if she wanted that!’, you know? So I don’t really like it.

“And also, what happens then, when AI can just do everything for us? Like, what happens to live music? What happens to someone going into a recording studio and singing the song themselves? I think it’s a slippery slope. Maybe I’m just anti-technology, I don’t know, but I’m not really into it.”

💬 • “I absolutely hate it, sorry [...] I don't think people should be allowed to use other people's voices without their permission. I see that actually with Little Mix covers: This is Little Mix doing an Ariana… pic.twitter.com/Mc9LVA5CsM — Jade Nation ® (@thejadenation) August 28, 2024

Ariana Grande herself previously voiced a similar opinion, admitting earlier this year that she found fans’ use of AI “terrifying”.

“What are we doing?” the Wicked star lamented. “What? Why? I hate it.”