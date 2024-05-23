People Are Realising The 'Right' Way To Eat A Jaffa Cake, And It Changes Everything

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

First, we learned that you’re not really meant to roast spuds in olive oil (especially extra-virgin olive oil).

Then, came the news that Yorkies only weigh a gram more than Dairy Milk; they’re just formatted differently.

Just when I thought I’d had enough mind-melting food facts to last me a lifetime, another tidbit comes along to torture my beleaguered brain; it turns out I’ve been eating Jaffa Cakes wrong, too.



What do you mean? What’s the “right” way?

McVities, who owns Jaffa Cake, asked food scientist Dr Stuart Farrimond to work out the optimum way to consume their zesty rounds.

He recommended the All Rounder method ― where you nibble around the edge of the cake before biting into the orange-y middle.

That’s because it gives you the best balance of chocolate, orange jelly, and fluffy cake, the scientist said.

“Given that the orange jam layer is pooled in the central segment of the Jaffa Cake, different eating styles will result in different combinations of these three layers in each mouthful,” he shared with Good Housekeeping.

“Our research concluded that the ‘All Rounder’ with the middle portion of the Jaffa Cake eaten as one, gives the optimum sweetness, taste and flavour, and this can only be fully appreciated by nibbling the edge off first and then eating the middle portion alone.”

Other methods include biting the cake into a half moon, going straight for the jelly, and popping it down in one.



That’s not all ― you’re eating them upside down

A 2020 post shared in Family Lockdown Tip & Ideas from a user named Dave showed a screenshot between him and the official Jaffa Cake page.

In it, he asked, “What side of the Jaffa Cake is the bottom,” to which the McVities-owned brand replied, ”Hi David, our Jaffa Cakes go through a reservoir of chocolate, so the chocolate is the bottom, Thanks Jaffa Cake.”

That means we’ve technically all been eating them upside down (woah). No wonder commenters wrote “OMG this just turned my world upside down” ― Dave himself replied to Jaffa Cakes, “wtf dude.”