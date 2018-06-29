An online steroid dealer who sold toxic slimming pills which killed a bulimic student has been jailed for seven years.

Eloise Parry, 21, from Shrewsbury, died in hospital on April 12 2015 after taking eight tablets containing poisonous Dinitrophenol (DNP).

Bernard Rebelo was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Friday.

The 31-year-old, from Gosport in Hampshire, was previously convicted of two counts of manslaughter and one of placing unsafe food on the market.

Parry’s mother Fiona Parry said her daughter had “many problems in life” but that there had been “positive signs that things were changing for the better”.

“I had hoped that somehow they would be sorted,” she said in a statement read to the court.