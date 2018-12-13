James Bond Was A Severe Alcoholic – Tell Us Something We Don't Know

Anyone who’s watched James Bond (or read Ian Fleming’s books) will know 007′s order at the bar: a martini cocktail, shaken not stirred. Despite Bond’s drinking being a central part of his character, however, we’re only just clocking on that it was actually deeply problematic. A new study has categorised the British spy as a man with a “severe” drinking problem, who was drinking enough to kill himself – or at least put himself in a coma. Not quite so glamorous.

PA Archive/PA Images

The report, from the University of Otago in New Zealand, detailed a tally of the drinks Bond consumed in every film – and researchers found he sipped his memorable tipple 109 times in movies between 1962 to 2015. In one particular scene in ‘Quantum of Solace’, Daniel Craig’s character consumed six Vespers – a cocktail of gin, vodka and wine, which can contain up to 24 units of alcohol. That would be enough to raise Bond’s blood alcohol level and cause heart failure, a coma, or even death, the report said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS