The Godfather Star James Caan Dead At 82

Famed actor James Caan has died at the age of 82, his family announced Thursday.

Caan, known for his performances in films such as Brian’s Song, Misery and Elf, was nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Sonny Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 classic The Godfather, widely regarded as one of the best films ever made.

Caan died on Wednesday, July 6, his family said via the actor’s Twitter account. No cause of death was immediately reported.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.



The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.



End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

Born in the Bronx in 1940, Caan was raised in Sunnyside, Queens. He began acting while studying at Hofstra Univers