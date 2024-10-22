James May's 5-Word Response To Whether Top Gear Was 'Sexist'

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

James May, an ex-member of one of the trios behind BBC’s Top Gear, has recently spoken out about the show’s culture.

Fans have also criticised the show, calling it misogynistic.

But James May is having none of it per his recent interview with The Telegraph.

While he admitted his co-star Jeremy Clarkson was “controversial,” he added “Top Gear was very much of its time” (Clarkson appeared on both the show’s original run and its 2002-2015 episodes).

BBC

“Social attitudes towards the car have changed quite a bit. These days, it’s become more political,” he said.

But he added “I don’t think [Top Gear] was sexist or misogynistic,” saying “tt was just painfully honest.

“It was a view of the world, distorted through the eyes of people who were unreasonably concerned about cars.”

When asked if he ever felt uncomfortable during the (many) times Jeremy Clarkson derisively called something he didn’t like “gay” or got the show involved in racist controversies, James replied that he winced “at virtually everything he said, yes.

“But I didn’t wince about Clarkson being controversial because it’s his job to be an arse and he is very good at it.”

James shared he and Clarkson are “very different,” stating that their relationship is “like following people on X who you don’t agree with. People have said to me, ‘why do you follow JK Rowling?’ Because I’m interested to see what she says.”

He also said: “I think we were quite metrosexual on that show, which to me means you are like a bloke but can appreciate a good cushion, which I do.”

Expressing his concerns about what he calls the “wokerati,” James May said at another point in the interview: “You do see people saying white men are the root of all problems, and I’m sure we have been the root of many of them.

“But I certainly don’t feel obliged to go round apologising for being an old white man, because I can operate a screw-cutting lathe and most people can’t.”