Twitter @JamesTCobbler James Timpson tweeted about menopause day

National shoe repair and key cutting company Timpson revealed a new policy on Menopause Day – and people were delighted.

Tweeting on Monday, the firm’s CEO James Timpson explained: “From today all my colleagues can claim expenses on their prescription costs when they are recommended HRT.

Advertisement

“It’s so important that we support our colleagues going through the menopause. #MenopauseDay.”

HRT stands for hormone replacement therapy, a treatment often used to relieve the difficult symptoms for those going through menopause, or to help those in the trans community.

Advertisement

This means HRT can be life-changing. Yet, menopause is still shrouded in some taboo – another reason Timpson’s policy has been celebrated.

People in England have to pay for their prescriptions of HRT unlike in Scotland and Wales. Sometimes the two main hormones, oestrogen and progesterone, are priced up separately means the recipient has to pay twice.

Advertisement

This can increase again if another hormone, testosterone, is needed too – meaning someone could have to pay £9.35 for each hormone of the three hormones every month.

Campaigners such as Labour MP Carolyn Harris are pushing for the prescription fee to be scrapped through the Private Members Bill.

The bill is due to be heard in Parliament on October 29 and reportedly already has strong cross-party support.

When Timpson’s CEO announced that HRT costs can be claimed on expenses, people were understandably excited.

Advertisement

Newspaper columnist Ayesha Hazarika dubbed it a “brilliant thing to do”, while The Guardian’s Hannah-Jane Parkinson tweeted: “James Timpson must be protected at all costs. He and his staff are just constantly brilliant.”

Many praised the initiative and called for other employers to “take note”.

This is a fantastic move. Other employers take note! 👏 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 18, 2021

What a brilliant thing to do. Your style of leadership is genuinely inspiring. — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) October 18, 2021

Wow. Just wow. I know it’s not relevant in Scotland but elsewhere HRT can be prohibitively expensive. @JamesTCobbler continue to amaze me with their progressive approach to staff welfare https://t.co/RcSVsHT6GZ — Lorna Holmes (@lornaholmes72) October 18, 2021

James Timpson must be protected at all costs. He and his staff are just constantly brilliant. https://t.co/5AFy3pAdo6 — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) October 18, 2021

Timpsons are good people . Let’s support them. https://t.co/WZ4sWlVxWY — Stephen O'Reilly (@steoreilly) October 18, 2021

What a legend ❤️ https://t.co/UXzfx2veCz — Shrinking Queen 💙 (@ShrinkingQ) October 18, 2021

You got any jobs!?

Not that I need HRT but your values are fantastic, been following you since I heard you on the High Performance Pod. A true gentleman your HR team but love going to work! — tom b (@TDBuckles84) October 18, 2021

ALWAYS get your keys and shoelaces from Timpson as they are the absolute suds. https://t.co/maoPZrqnad — Margaret Cabourn-Smith 💙 (@MCabournSmith) October 18, 2021

Wow. Well done for doing this. https://t.co/CJ1UqI29Qz — JayneSeckerSky (@JayneSeckerSky) October 18, 2021

What a demonstration of supporting your staff. 👏 👏 👏 https://t.co/mA4zFGN77R — Paul O'Brien (@PaulOBrien) October 18, 2021