James Van Der Beek Insists He Has 'Reason For Optimism' After Sharing Cancer Diagnosis

James Van Der Beek at the 2019 Emmys via Associated Press

James Van Der Beek has disclosed that he has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

The former Dawson’s Creek actor confirmed his diagnosis to People magazine on Sunday evening, disclosing that he has been “taking steps” to “resolve” the situation.

“I have colorectal cancer,” he said in a statement to the US outlet. “I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.”

The 47-year-old added: “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

On the NHS website, bowel cancer is described as any cancer “that’s found anywhere in the large bowel, which includes the colon and rectum”.

Cancer Research UK lists symptoms of bowel cancer as “a change in your normal bowel habit or blood in your poo”, unexplained weight loss, stomach pains or lumps and feelings of fatigue or breathlessness.

The NHS says that bowel cancer treatment is an easier form of cancer to treat because it can be picked up at bowel cancer screenings, with one section of the organisation’s website reading: “Having the symptoms does not definitely mean you have bowel cancer, but it’s important to get checked by a GP.

“If your symptoms are caused by cancer, finding it early may mean it’s easier to treat.”

James Van Der Beek at the Golden Globes in 2019 via Associated Press

As well as Dawson’s Creek, James’ most notable on-screen roles include the film Varsity Blues and the TV shows How I Met Your Mother, CSI: Cyber, One Tree Hill and Pose.

He also played himself in a regular role in the sitcom Don’t Trust The B– In Apartment 23 and competed on Dancing With The Stars in 2019, finishing in fifth place.