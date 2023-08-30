Radio Broadcaster Jamie Crick Has Died, Aged 57

Jamie Crick at the Jazz FM Awards in 2018 Richard Young/Shutterstock

Radio broadcaster Jamie Crick has died at the age of 57.

Jamie was known for his work on the classical station Classic FM, where he spent 20 years on the air before taking over the breakfast show on Jazz FM.

More recently, he had moved to Jazz FM’s afternoon show, and also presented on Scala Radio.

On Tuesday, Jamie’s family confirmed the presenter had died following a “short illness”.

Bauer Media UK then announced the news that afternoon on their social media accounts, and paid tribute to Jamie.

“Jamie Crick was a broadcaster through and through and played an integral role on our radio stations,” a spokesperson said.

“He was also a great friend to his colleagues at Jazz FM, Scala Radio and the wider Bauer Media teams. He will be sorely missed by them all, along with his friends and listeners.

“Our radio stations have a big gap to fill and will pay tribute accordingly in the near future, but while they all come to terms with Jamie’s unexpected passing, they will continue to broadcast the music that he loved in his honour every day. Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones at this time.”

Jamie presented his final afternoon show for Jazz FM on Monday, according to BBC News.

As well as his on-air work, he was the creative director of Gaydar Radio, which he helped launch in 2001, and later co-founded Encore Radio, a station which was specifically dedicated to musical theatre show tunes.