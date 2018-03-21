Jamie Laing may be from a family who introduced us to the digestive biscuit, but that doesn’t mean his own baking skills are up to much - something that was evident as he appeared on ‘The Great British Bake Off’.
The McVitie’s heir was honoured with making the most “disgusting” cake in ‘GBBO’ history during Tuesday (20 March) night’s Stand Up To Cancer celebrity special.
Quite an achievement when you not only consider the show has been running for seven years, but also that his efforts were even worse than Nick Hewer’s the previous week.
As Jamie served up a banana loaf that judge Prue Leith claimed looked “more like a pork pie”, Paul Hollywood gave his bake the ultimate dis.
“That has got to be the worst cake that has ever been baked in the tent,” he proclaimed. “Ever.”
Ouch indeed.
If that wasn’t enough, Jamie’s loaf also got a roasting on social media too:
We have a feeling Jamie is never going to live this one down with his family.
‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off’ in aid of Stand Up To Cancer continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.