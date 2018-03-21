Jamie Laing may be from a family who introduced us to the digestive biscuit, but that doesn’t mean his own baking skills are up to much - something that was evident as he appeared on ‘The Great British Bake Off’.

The McVitie’s heir was honoured with making the most “disgusting” cake in ‘GBBO’ history during Tuesday (20 March) night’s Stand Up To Cancer celebrity special.

Quite an achievement when you not only consider the show has been running for seven years, but also that his efforts were even worse than Nick Hewer’s the previous week.