Jamie Lee Curtis Apologises For Slamming Marvel: ‘My Comments Were Stupid’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jamie Lee Curtis is walking back negative comments she made about Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con.

In case you missed it, the actress, 65, caused a stir on the internet last week after she remarked that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in a “bad” phase during an interview with MTV at the convention.

On Thursday, Curtis issued an apology to the franchise on X (formerly Twitter).

“My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better,” she wrote. “I’ve reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation.”

Advertisement

The Oscar winner doubled down on her apology in a separate Instagram post, which featured a clip of her “Borderlands” co-star, Kevin Hart, attesting to her leadership skills on the film’s set during a conversation with IMDB at the San Diego Comic-Con.

“If I’m a leader, then a leader shouldn’t talk shit about other collaborative art form creators,” Curtis captioned the post.

Despite her apology, most Marvel fans would probably agree that Curtis’ jabs at the MCU are totally justified. Following the record-breaking success of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” at the close of Marvel’s Phase 3, fans have largely complained online that the franchise has since lost its way in a sea of low-grossing films and over-saturation of mediocre shows.

The “Halloween” star, who has never been cast in a Marvel film, tried to knock the franchise down a peg once before.

Advertisement

She previously publicly compared the movie poster of 2022’s “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” to her own critically acclaimed multiverse film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which came out just months apart.

“Is it JUST me? Does it seem STRANGE that our tiny movie that could and did and continues to do ##1movieinamerica and is TRULY MARVELOUS, out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there,” Curtis wrote on Instagram at the time alongside photos of both movie posters.

Curtis later clarified to People that her words were all in good humour.

“I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis the outlet in July 2022. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a little movie that could … and [we] were able to tell a multiverse story that really touched people.”