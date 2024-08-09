Jamie Lee Curtis Practically Glues Herself To Cate Blanchett To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction

Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett at the premiere of their new film earlier this week Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis helped her co-star and friend Cate Blanchett dodge a red carpet catastrophe this week as they promoted their new movie, Borderlands.

True to form, the actors opted for stunning ensembles as they appeared at a fan event in Los Angeles. Cate wore a striking metallic top by Swedish brand Hodakova that was constructed out of 102 antique spoons, while Jamie opted for a red blazer and trousers.

As the two women posed for photos, however, they appeared to be standing unusually close to one another.

Borderlands actors Jamie Lee Curtis, Cate Blanchett and Jack Black VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jamue was helping Cate conceal what appeared to be a rip in her pants.

Both women appeared to be in good spirits, with the Freaky Friday star playfully shutting down the ET reporter’s inquiry.

“Nothing is going on,” she quipped. “You know what is going on? I got her back.”

Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett appeared to be standing unusually close together as they posed for photos. Michael Buckner via Getty Images

As Cate pointed out, though, Jamie’s on-the-fly assistance was indicative of the overall support the Halloween actor provides to her co-stars.

“On every single movie that Jamie makes, she is a den mother,” she said.

In cinemas now, Borderlands is based on the popular video game series of the same name.

It follows Lilith (played by Cate), a hard-boiled bounty hunter who calls in a trio of treasure seekers (portrayed by Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Florian Munteanu) to help her rescue an arms dealer’s missing daughter.

"On every single movie that Jamie makes, she is a den mother," Cate shared. Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Speaking to USA Today, Cate said she found the game to be “quite addictive,” and said she was impressed that it featured so many strong female characters.

“I mean, it’s not The Grapes Of Wrath. It’s not Blade Runner. It’s its own strange, weird thing, and when you look at the casting, there’s a motley quality to it,” she explained.

“We’re a very motley crew, in life and in art. I don’t think anyone would call Borderlands art, but it’s fun.”