I Just Learned The Jam In Jammie Dodgers Isn't Raspberry Or Strawberry, And I'd Never Have Guessed The Real Fruit

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how Jammie Dodgers got their name as well as what their signature heart cutouts mean.

But as surprising as those facts were, I was even more astonished to learn that Jammie Dodgers ― even the ’Original Raspberry’ kinds ― do not use jam made from raspberries.

Those listed on Burton’s site (Burton produces the biscuits) says that it uses a “raspberry-flavoured” version of another fruit’s jam.

Even their cherry and cola-flavoured versions use the same unexpected base.

Burton’s description of the biscuit as “delicious shortcake sandwiches filled with a sticky splat of ‘Jammie’ mischief” may be more accurate than we thought...

What’s the jam?

According to Burton’s site, the original raspberry brand contains 27% “raspberry flavoured apple jam.”

This is true of Jammie Dodgers in some UK supermarkets too, though they only market themselves as “raspberry-flavoured.”

They list “flavourings” and colourants like annatto (which makes food appear orangey-red; it’s completely natural and may even be good for us) and red-hued anthocyanins, which come from fruit and veg, in the ingredients list as well.

Funnily enough, the apple jam is quite authentic to the brand, if food historian Lizzie Collingham is to be believed.

In her book The Biscuit: The History of a Very British Indulgence, Collingham said that originally “the jam glowed red but was made with cheaper plums rather than raspberries.”

To be fair, having attempted to make Linzers (the biscuits Jammie Dodgers are based on) myself, I did notice raspberry jam made it harder for the two shortcakes to stick together than a smoother jam like plum or apple.

HuffPost UK has reached out to Burton’s and are awaiting comment on the choice.

Huh. Anything else?

Doctor Who has a long history with the biscuit ― they seem to be his favourites.

They were named after Rodger the Dodger from the Beano comics, and their heart-shaped cut-outs seem to refer to the nursery rhyme “the Queen of Hearts.”

Burton’s Biscuits shared on their site that “70% of Jammie Dodgers are actually consumed by adults,” and if I’m being completely honest, I reckon I’m responsible for about 65% of that.