Jane McDonald Totally Slayed The British Soap Awards – And Viewers Want More

Viewers are calling for Jane McDonald to take on more presenting jobs after smashing this year’s British Soap Awards.
The Bafta winner stepped in to replace Phillip Schofield as host of the star-studded event, which aired on Tuesday night, following his resignation from ITV amid backlash over his admission of an affair with a younger colleague at This Morning.
Stepping on stage in a sequined gold floor-length dress, Jane sparkled while taking centre stage to open the biggest night in the soap calendar.
Kicking things off, she said: “I’ve got to say I am a massive fan of the soaps so this is my dream job. Welcome to you all, thank you for having me.”
Ahead of the awards ending for another year, Jane revealed: “I’m off for a knees-up with all my favourite soap stars, I’m so excited.”
It’s fair to say that fans went wild for Jane, with many taking to social media to shower her with praise.
Following the ceremony, Jane’s former Loose Women co-star Carol Vorderman tweeted: “[Jane] has always been a star… and always will be. Congratulations missus on being the best host.”
And she wasn’t the only one who was won over by Jane on the night...
Take note, TV execs!
At the awards, EastEnders was awarded the Best Soap title, with cast member Aaron Thiara winning Villain Of The Year and Lillia Turner taking home Best Young Performer.
Meanwhile, Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock – who has played Marlon Dingle in the ITV soap for the last 27 years – was awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award.
The British Soap Awards 2023 are available to stream on ITVX.