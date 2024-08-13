Janet Jackson Revealed That This Music Legend Is Her Cousin And I’m In Shock

via Associated Press

Of course we all know that Janet Jackson is the sister of the late Michael Jackson, but in an interview with Radio 2 Breakfast DJ Scott Mills, the singer revealed that their family tree stretches far beyond her musical siblings.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Scott asked Janet if she it was true that she is related to Stevie Wonder, to which she confirmed that he is, in fact, her cousin.

“Not many people know that,” she said, with Scott admitting the fact had “blown my mind”.

Couldn’t agree more.

Their famous ties don’t end there, though

As Scott sat wide-eyed at Janet’s Stevie Wonder revelation, the Control sing revealed that Tracy Chapman is also a cousin of hers.

Scott then urgeed Janet to “go through the family tree?”, to which she then she disclosed she is also related to Hollywood megastar Samuel L. Jackson.

As Scott asked what relation Samuel is to her, she joked: “He would be my cousin, too. I mean he’s not my brother.”

