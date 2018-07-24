Jared O'Mara Cites Jesus In Plea For Forgiveness During Delayed Maiden Speech

An MP embroiled in controversy over historic sexist and homophobic comments has pointed to the forgiveness shown by Jesus as he made his much-delayed maiden speech to Parliament.

Jared O’Mara was elected as Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam in June last year but has since left the party after being suspended over his online remarks. He is now an Independent.

Despite being reinstated by Labour, he quit the party after being made to “feel like a criminal”, and condemned it for no longer sharing “my commitment to the true definition of equality and compassion”.

In his speech to MPs on Tuesday, O’Mara spoke of what can be learned from the teachings of Jesus, although he said he considers himself “a man of science” and “more aligned with atheism and humanism”.

O’Mara said: “He was a man who forgave those who truly repented and he shares my belief that our utmost human priority should be helping those who are most disadvantaged and vulnerable amongst us.”