Jason David Frank, Power Rangers Star, Dies Aged 49

Jason David Frank, who played one of the original Power Rangers, has died at the age of 49.

The actor made his debut as Tommy Oliver - AKA the Green Power Ranger - in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise in 1993.

The rep for the actor confirmed the news to TMZ, saying he died in Texas.

A statement reads: “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being.

“He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

Jason starred alongside Austin St John (Jason Lee Scott), Walter Emmanuel Jones (Zack Taylor), Amy Jo Johnson (Kimberly Hart), David Yost (Billy Cranston), and Thuy Trang (Trini Kwan).

After initially playing the Green Power Ranger, he was later turned into the White Power Ranger and the new leader of the group due to his popularity with fans.

Jason reprised his role several times in the franchise, including in 2002 for the special 10th anniversary episode, and then again in 2004.

He also lent his voice to the character in the franchise’s video games and made a cameo appearance in the 2017 Power Rangers reboot.

Jason David Frank attends Comic Con Liverpool 2020 on March 08, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

The actor was accomplished in martial arts, including Taekwondo, Muay Thai, Judo, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and fought professionally from 2008 to 2010.

He was an Eighth Degree Black Belt in Karate and was inducted into the World Karate Union Hall of Fame in 2003.

Frank’s other credits include guest spots on Sweet Valley High and Family Matters, plus voice work in the video game Smite and the miniseries Transformers: Titans Return.

He is survived by his four children.