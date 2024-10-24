LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jason Kelce is well aware of rumours swirling around that he took a catnap while attending a Taylor Swift concert in Miami over the weekend.

The retired NFL star put the hearsay to bed during Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast he hosts with his brother, Travis Kelce, who’s dating Swift.

Advertisement

During the episode, the Kansas City Chiefs player teased his older brother about the rumours, asking him: “What is that all about?”

“The show is absolutely electric. It’s the greatest show that’s ever been onstage, and you’re over here falling asleep?” he asked incredulously.

“Travis, you know I didn’t take a nap. I did not take a nap,” Jason Kelce insisted before praising Swift’s Miami show.

A photo of the retired NFL player seated in the audience, leaning back with his eyes closed, went viral over the weekend, with many Swift fans on social media concluding that he took a snooze during the show.

Advertisement

But Jason Kelce, who also attended Swift’s Eras Tour shows in London over the summer, explained on “New Heights” that he was sitting down momentarily at the Miami show because he was simply “feeling” the music.

“I’m just, like, in the moment, listening to the song, and then all of a sudden I go on Twitter and I see this fucking picture,” he said as his younger brother laughed. “And I’m like, ‘Dude, what the fuck?’”

The former Philadelphia Eagles centre then pointed out that the photo shows his hand hovering over his knee as further proof that he was awake and tapping his leg while grooving to the music.

Donna Kelce, Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce photographed after the 2024 NFL Super Bowl game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. via Associated Press

Jason Kelce attended Swift’s show with his wife, Kylie, and their two eldest daughters. The football players’ mom, Donna Kelce, was also in attendance.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce said on Wednesday’s episode that he had “all the FOMO in the world,” since he was unable to attend the show.

“Man, I wish I was there,” he said.

Jason Kelce has not been sleeping on Swift’s musical talents.

During one of his weekly guest appearances on Philadelphia station SportsRadio 94WIP, he raved about her artistry, saying his brother’s girlfriend is “just so talented, it’s ridiculous.”