Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance got all starry-eyed at a post by Elon Musk and was thoroughly mocked for his comments.
On Sunday, Musk’s Space X company managed a tremendous feat: catching a returning rocket booster back at the launch pad with mechanical arms.
After the man-child mogul posted a photo of a successful rocket launch on X, formerly Twitter, Vance posted a tribute to the mission:
“I believe the destiny of this country is to conquer the stars. Whatever your views of Elon’s politics, this is something that should inspire all of us.”
But while Vance may say the destiny of the US is to “conquer the stars,” many people responding to the tweet had other ideas.
Like how to avoid electing a dicator in a few weeks.
Others thought we should focus on different priorities.