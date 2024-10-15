Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a campaign Town Hall on Saturday, Oct 12, 2024, in Reading, Pa. via Associated Press

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance got all starry-eyed at a post by Elon Musk and was thoroughly mocked for his comments.

On Sunday, Musk’s Space X company managed a tremendous feat: catching a returning rocket booster back at the launch pad with mechanical arms.

After the man-child mogul posted a photo of a successful rocket launch on X, formerly Twitter, Vance posted a tribute to the mission:

“I believe the destiny of this country is to conquer the stars. Whatever your views of Elon’s politics, this is something that should inspire all of us.”

But while Vance may say the destiny of the US is to “conquer the stars,” many people responding to the tweet had other ideas.

Like how to avoid electing a dicator in a few weeks.

Can we conquer the stars and also not become a dictatorship? — John Collins (@Logically_JC) October 14, 2024

Our destiny is to never allow an authoritarian dictator to become president. — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) October 14, 2024

I believe the destiny of this country is to not elect fascist authoritarians like you and your Cult leader. — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) October 14, 2024

Others thought we should focus on different priorities.

Could we consider conquering climate change first? — Spencer Dirrig 🥥🇺🇸 (@SpencerDirrig) October 14, 2024

Yes, spending billions to build spaceships to go to a desolate planet and live in domes should definitely be the priority over helping the people of earth — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) October 14, 2024

