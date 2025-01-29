Here's How Many Times You Can Really Wear Jeans Before They Need A Wash

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK Jeans

It turns out that, nope, you’re not really supposed to wash your hair every single day, unless it looks or feels like it needs it.

And now, some further good news for fellow chore-weary people ― it seems we’re probably putting our jeans in for a spin far too often.

Consumer advocacy publication Which? recently shared an infographic that showed that we need to wash our bras every one to two wears, and chuck our T-shirts in the laundry after every time we put them on.

But for jeans, the news was far less intensive.

How many times can you wear jeans without washing them?

Which? puts it at six to 10 wears.

That’s in line with advice from denim giants Levi’s, who recommend washing all denim objects “sparingly”.

They suggest: “A good rule of thumb is to wash your jeans after about 10 wears, unless they are visibly dirty or start to smell.”

You can spot-clean the fabric with soap and either a cloth or a toothbrush between washes, Levi’s adds.

It makes sense ― the first jeans were designed as workwear, so it tracks that they’re not meant to be cleaned as often as, say, a silk nightie.

In fact Levi Strauss’s former CEO Charles Bergh (the company invented jeans as we know them) told CNBC in 2014: “True denim heads, people that really love their denim, will tell you to never put your denim into a washing machine. So that’s what I do.”

The company claims that over-washing ruins the material’s character, colour, and shape.

How should I wash my jeans?

When you do decide to wash them, turn them inside out to protect the colour.

Levi’s points out this is especially important for darker pairs.