'Jaysus! 'Jaysus!' Jedward’s Famous Quiffs Are No More As Twin’s Shave Off Each Other’s Hair On Live TV

Jedward are as famous for their huge blond quiffs as they are for their dodgy choreo, but now the loveable twin brothers have a whole new look going on.
The 28-year-olds are now both sporting buzz cuts after shaving each other’s famous locks off live on Irish TV on Friday night.
The siblings, who shot to fame on the 2009 series of The X Factor, were in surprisingly good spirits considering they were about to ditch their trademark look on RTE’s The Late Late Show.
It was all in the name of charity as John and Edward were raising money for the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day appeal.
It’s a cause close to the brother’s heart after they lost their mum to cancer in 2019.
As John picked up the electric razor to free his brother of his quiff, Edward said: “We’ve had this hair for over 10 years. It’s part of our identity. I don’t think we’d be here today if we didn’t have the hair, but this is the first time we’re going to have our hair like this since the beginning of Jedward.”
The Eurovision star then joked that he’d be investing in hats and sunscreen – before hilariously catching his reflection and screaming “Jaysus! Jaysus!”
“Who am I? Who is this person?,” John exclaimed before joking that he was a doppelgänger for Sinead O’Connor.
The brothers then treated everyone to an impromptu rendition of their fellow Irish star’s biggest hit, Nothing Compares 2 U.
It was all just as brilliantly chaotic as you’d expect.
Jedward’s efforts helped raise €2.5million (£2.1m) for the Irish Cancer Society.
Earlier in the show, Jedward performed an acoustic rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s True Colours. They also shared that as well as their mum battling cancer, their grandad had previously been diagnosed with lung cancer and skin cancer.
To donate to Daffodil Day, visit the Irish Cancer Society.