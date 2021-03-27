'Jaysus! 'Jaysus!' Jedward’s Famous Quiffs Are No More As Twin’s Shave Off Each Other’s Hair On Live TV

Jedward are as famous for their huge blond quiffs as they are for their dodgy choreo, but now the loveable twin brothers have a whole new look going on.

The 28-year-olds are now both sporting buzz cuts after shaving each other’s famous locks off live on Irish TV on Friday night.

The siblings, who shot to fame on the 2009 series of The X Factor, were in surprisingly good spirits considering they were about to ditch their trademark look on RTE’s The Late Late Show.

It was all in the name of charity as John and Edward were raising money for the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day appeal.