Jeff Bezos Blasts Into Space With Travel Company Blue Origin

It’s mission accomplished for Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin, the billionaire Amazon founder’s space travel company that carried the oldest, the youngest and the richest humans to have ever flown in space. Blue Origin’s fully automated New Shepard rocket blasted off Tuesday from West Texas carrying Bezos, the world’s richest person; his brother Mark Bezos; aerospace pioneer Wally Funk, 82; and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands. “You have a very happy crew up here, I want you to know,” a male’s voice could be heard saying as the rocket soared amid a chorus of “woo hoo” thrill-ride whoops.

Joe Raedle via Getty Images Blue Origin’s New Shepard lifts-off from the launch pad carrying Jeff Bezos along with his brother Mark Bezos, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, and 82-year-old Wally Funk on July 20, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas. Mr. Bezos and the crew are riding in the first human spaceflight for the company. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle via Getty Images Blue Origin’s New Shepard crew capsule descends on the end of its parachute system carrying Jeff Bezos along with his brother Mark Bezos, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, and 82-year-old Wally Funk on July 20, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas. Mr. Bezos and the crew are riding in the first human spaceflight for the company. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The four passengers were given three to four minutes to unbuckle their seatbelts and float around the capsule once they neared the edge of space. The booster was the first to return to earth, completing a vertical landing at the launch pad roughly seven minutes after takeoff. The crew members and New Shepard landed softly, slowed by parachutes, a few minutes later. Bezos was seen waving and giving a thumbs-up through a window of the capsule while preparing to disembark after successfully landing. The astronauts were enthusiastically greeted by friends, family, crew members and bottles of champagne. Among those present was Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sánchez.