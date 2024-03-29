Jeffrey Donaldson Quits As DUP Leader After Being Charged With 'Historical' Allegations

Jeffrey Donaldson has been replaced by Gavin Robinson (right) with immediate effect. PAUL FAITH via Getty Images

Jeffrey Donaldson has resigned as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party after being charged with “historical” allegations.

The party made the shock announcement in a statement this afternoon.

It said: “The party chairman has received a letter from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP confirming that he has been charged with allegations of an historical nature and indicating that he is stepping down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect.”

The party said Sir Jeffrey has also had his party membership suspended pending the outcome of the judicial process.

DUP MP Gavin Robinson has been appointed interim leader with immediate effect.