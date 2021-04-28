‘Human Crash Test Dummy’ Presenter Suing BBC For £3.7m For Injuries Sustained During TV Experiment

A TV host is suing the BBC for a reported £3.7 million after he sustained injuries when he volunteered to be a human crash test dummy.

Jem Stansfield took part in an experiment for the series Bang Goes The Theory in 2014, which saw him strapped to a specially-designed cart.

He was then catapulted towards a fake lamppost and was pulled forwards and backwards by the cart.

In a clip from the show, the presenter explains that he would be sent down the track into a makeshift lamppost, adding that he knew it wasn’t going to be a “wholly pleasant experience”.

The 46-year-old says that since he recorded the show he has disabling whiplash, brain damage, psychological scars and dizziness.