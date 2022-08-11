Jennette McCurdy Opens Up About Her Mom’s Alleged Abuse

Jennette McCurdy Opens Up About Her Mom’s Alleged AbuseJennette McCurdy, best known for her role in “iCarly,” revealed her complicated relationship with her late mother, who she says abused her throughout her childhood.By HuffPost VideoMicrobioVideos For YouSome Of The Biggest Unknown Secrets From ‘Friends’Beto Drops The F Bomb! The Hottest Sport You May Not Know Nick Robinson Burns Rishi SunakClusterf*ck : Woodstock ‘99Third Anti-Trump Republican Loses Liz Truss Blames Media For Boris Johnson's Downfall Pete Rose’s Sexist Reply About Rape Allegation