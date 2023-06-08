Jennifer Aniston Names The One Ageist Comment That Drives Her 'Bananas' To Hear

Jennifer Aniston Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston has admitted there’s one back-handed compliment in particular that she’s truly sick of hearing.

During a recent interview with British Vogue, the comment “you look great for your age” was brought up in the conversation, which is something the former Friends star said she “can’t stand” being told.

Advertisement

“It drives me bananas, I can’t stand it,” she told the outlet. “That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age…’

“I don’t even understand what it means.”

Jen went on to insist that, now at 54, she is “in better shape than I was in my 20s”.

“I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 per cent better,” the Emmy-winning actor added.

Jen previously spoke of her disdain for the “clichéd” remark back in 2019.

She told Glamour magazine: “Beauty at any age is beautiful. I think the clichés of, ‘oh my God, you look great for your age’, is kind of an old paradigm that doesn’t exist anymore.”

Jennifer at a screening of The Morning Show in 2019 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Advertisement

Jennifer is currently promoting her new partnership with the fitness brand Pvolve, which she says a friend introduced her to in 2021 after a back injury.

“I feel like I’ve done something really good for myself,” she told British Vogue of her workouts with the brand.