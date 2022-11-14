Jennifer Aniston Pays Emotional Tribute Following The Death Of Her Father, Actor John Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and her father John Frank Trapper via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute following the death of her father, fellow actor John Aniston, at the age of 89.

The former Friends star announced the news on her Instagram page, sharing that her dad died peacefully on Friday.

Advertisement

Sharing a series of pictures of herself and her dad, including one of him holding her as a baby, Jennifer wrote: “Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston . You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.

“I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.”

“I’ll love you till the end of time,” she added. “Don’t forget to visit.”

John Aniston was an Emmy-winning actor, best known for his long-running performance in the US soap Days Of Our Lives.

Advertisement

He played Victor Kiriakis in the daytime show from 1985 until the present day, landing a nomination for Best Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 2017 Daytime Emmys, and a Lifetime Achievement award earlier this year.

Jen’s Friends character Rachel Green was a major Days Of Our Lives fan within the hit sitcom, in an apparent nod to her real-life dad’s profession.

John’s additional credits included appearances in The West Wing, Star Trek: Voyager and, more recently, Mad Men.

As well as his daughter Jennifer, the actor had a son, Alexander, whose mother is John’s wife Sherry Rooney, and a stepson, John T. Melick.