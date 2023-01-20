Just when you thought you couldn’t love Jennifer Coolidge any more than you already did.

The White Lotus star has joined TikTok and gifted us all with a truly iconic debut clip featuring a (ahem) “poem” and one seriously A-list cameo.

“Hi, this is my first TikTok,” the Legally Blonde star begins.

“And I was trying to think of something cool to do, and I think I’m just gonna do a poem that I like.”

And no, Jen didn’t choose Shakespeare…

Incredible scenes.

Jennifer and J-Lo’s appearance in the TikTok clip comes as the two stars promote their new rom-com, Shotgun Wedding.

Speaking to ET about working with the recent Emmy and Golden Globe-winning star on the film, J-Lo said “iIt was one of those things where everything came together.”

Their co-star Josh Duhamel was also full of praise for the American Pie star, admitting he was a “huge fan”.

Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's Shotgun Wedding. Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

“She is a wonderful person to have around the set. She’s very chill,” he said.

“What I’ll never forget about working with Jennifer was that we didn’t know if she was like, doing it on purpose or if it was like part of her thing ― it’s almost like an Andy Kaufman thing,” he said of Jennifer’’s oddball character choices.