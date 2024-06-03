Jennifer Lopez Cancelled Her Summer Tour, And The Timing Is... Interesting

Jennifer Lopez Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

With speculation over her private life continuing to intensify, Jennifer Lopez has canceled her forthcoming This Is Me... Live tour.

The actor and singer made the announcement on her website on Friday, telling fans she was “completely heartsick and devastated” about the decision.

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she wrote. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time...”

Representatives for tour promoter Live Nation told Billboard that J-Lo “is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends”.

People who bought tickets for the now-canceled shows would be eligible for refunds at their point of purchase, they added.

Prior to Friday’s announcement, Jen had been slated to kick off the This Is Me... Live tour on 26 June in Orlando, Florida, before moving on to Miami, San Francisco and other cities. The trek was scheduled to wrap in August with a two-show stint at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

In recent weeks, however, many of J-Lo’s planned shows had been beset by reports of low ticket sales, and a total of seven dates were previously canceled.

Last month, the tour was quietly rebranded as a greatest hits show after Jen’s latest album, This Is Me... Now, was widely panned by critics and plummeted on the Billboard charts.

The album was accompanied by a feature film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, and a documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told – both of which failed to make much of an impact with fans.

News of the tour cancellation comes amid a flurry of media scrutiny over the state of J-Lo’s marriage to actor Ben Affleck. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, have made a handful of joint appearances this spring.