Jennifer Lopez Posts Father’s Day Tribute To Ben Affleck Amid Split Rumors

Jennifer Lopez wished her husband, Ben Affleck, a happy Father’s Day on Sunday with a short and sweet message.

“Our hero,” read the post on the Atlas star’s Instagram story, alongside a white heart emoji. “Happy Father’s Day.”

The backdrop of J-Lo’s post was a black-and-white image of Ben, apparently from his 2001 film Pearl Harbor.

Following this, Jen shared a black-and-white photo of her own father, alongside the message: “Happy Father’s Day Daddy.”

Ben and Jennifer are both parents to children from their previous marriages to Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony, respectively.

Jen’s post comes amid speculation over the state of Jen’s marriage to the Air actor, and reports they are selling the $61 million (around £48 million) home they bought last year.

The Golden Globe nominee recently cancelled her This Is Me... Live summer tour, with the event’s promoters saying at the time that the singer was taking time off to be with her “children, family and close friends”.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she wrote in a statement about the decision last month.

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

Jennifer and Ben married two years ago, rekindling their high-profile romance after calling off their first engagement in 2004.

