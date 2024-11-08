This 1 Detail Of Jeremy Allen White's Transformation Into Springsteen Has Sent The Internet Into Meltdown

Jeremy Allen White is seen on the set of Deliver Me From Nowhere on November 4, 2024 Bobby BankGC Images

Sorry but I, like the rest of the internet, do not claim brown-eyed Jeremy Allen White.

The Bear star is currently filming in New York and New Jersey for upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere – and there’s one detail of his transformation into the musician that has the entire internet collectively yelling.

Known for his piercing blue eyes, Jeremy has been given brown contacts to alter his appearance to match Bruce more.

“I am... speechless. Put his eyes back,” wrote one fan account on X.

Another added: “Is... this allowed?”

And in a statement we wish we could forget, one user observed: “He literally looks like Peewee Herman.”

The film, which is set for release in 2025, follows the story of Bruce and the creation of his 1982 album Nebraska.

The Boss recently told The Telegraph that he knew Jeremy would nail the portrayal of a younger version of himself after watching his performance in The Bear.

“I only had to see him on The Bear and I knew he was the right guy, because he had that interior life, but he also had a little swagger,” he told the paper.

Jeremy has been full of equal praise for Bruce, telling GQ: “Bruce is really supportive of the film, and so I’ve had some access to him, and he’s just the greatest guy.”