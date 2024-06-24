The Bear Star Jeremy Allen White Spills On How He 'Really Embarrassed' Himself Training With Chefs

Jeremy Allen White celebrating his win at the 2024 Emmys back in January via Associated Press

Jeremy Allen White has revealed that a group of chefs “crushed” him as he physically trained with them in Copenhagen, Denmark, while working on the upcoming third season of The Bear.

“I really embarrassed myself in front of these really incredible chefs and maniac masochists,” said Jeremy during on appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday.

The US actor, who portrays chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in the comedy-drama series, said the chefs were “a little crazy” and that he spent “a lot of time” with them in Copenhagen before describing what led to his workout with the group.

“I said, ‘Great, yeah, I’ll get in the kitchen with him and we’ll go over some stuff,’” said Jeremy, who learned of the training through the show’s culinary producer, Courtney Storer.

“She was like, ‘No, he’d like to physically train with you.’”

The Emmy winner said Courtney informed him that it was a “circuit training sort of deal”, and he wound up going alone to workout with the chefs.

“These guys, they’re like 45, 50, and like, they, you know, they look like they’re fit, but they don’t look like they’re in crazy shape or anything,” said the actor, who noted that he frequently exercises.

“I was like, ‘I feel like I’ve got this,’ like it’s going to be fine.”

Jeremy said the group did 30-minute circuits, including one featuring an assault bike.

“And then we did bench presses, and then we did burpees, and then we did dips. We did 10 rounds of this, and after the fifth round, I had to excuse myself to go throw up, and I did,” Jeremy revealed.