Jeremy Clarkson Calls For Food Prices To 'Double' Amid Cost Of Living Crisis

Jeremy Clarkson Nick England via Getty Images

Jeremy Clarkson has called for an increase in food prices, amid the current cost of living crisis.

The former Top Gear host recently took on farming duties on the 1,000 acre farm he owns in the Cotswolds, after its resident farmer retired.

His work on the farm – which he renamed Diddly Squat Farm – was documented in the popular Amazon Prime documentary Clarkson’s Farm.

Advertisement

During an interview on the podcast The News Agents, Clarkson spoke of the difficult work farmers do, and shared his belief that food prices should be “double” what they currently are.

“People simply don’t pay enough for their food,” he told presenters Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel.

“The one thing a government will never say is, ‘oh you’ve got to pay more for your food’. So they don’t.”

Turning to the camera, he added: “You don’t pay enough’.”

“People simply don’t pay enough for their food. Prices have to go up.”@JeremyClarkson says becoming a farmer has made him realise the ‘appalling’ strains the industry faces.



Listen on @GlobalPlayer 👉 https://t.co/iwZcwxpmXU@maitlis | @jonsopel | @JeremyClarkson pic.twitter.com/IQHVL0yC0q — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) November 24, 2022

When the former Newsnight presenter asked him to confirm that “Jeremy Clarkson says prices should go up?”, he responded: “Yeah, they should. They have to.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview, he said: “It’s soul-destroying, the amount of work [farmers do]. And then somebody’s going to go, ‘how much for your bacon? Why are you charging so much?’. Because it costs a fortune to do it!”

″[Prices] should be double what they are,” he added.

“I was out in sideways rain, trying to get a pig’s penis into the back of another pig.”@JeremyClarkson on why the price of bacon needs to go up.



Coming to @GlobalPlayer@maitlis | @jonsopel | @JeremyClarkson pic.twitter.com/6IJ2rI26gy — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) November 24, 2022

Clarkson’s Farm debuted in the summer of 2021, with a second season set to begin streaming early next year and a third having already been commissioned by Amazon.

The divisive broadcaster’s relationship with Amazon began with his work on the motoring show The Grand Tour, which he co-hosts with Richard Hammond and James May.

Clarkson began presenting The Grand Tour in 2016, a year after the BBC decided not to renew his Top Gear contract, following his assault on a crew member while filming on location.