Let's Take A Moment To Appreciate Jeremy Strong's Bold Look On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

After winning his first Golden Globe for his performance in Succession two years ago, Jeremy was recognised for the first time in the awards show’s movie categories this year, thanks to his role in the divisive movie The Apprentice, which explores Donald Trump’s early years in the business world.
Before Sunday night’s ceremony, Jeremy walked the Golden Globes red carpet, where he made a big impression thanks to his sartorial choices.
The American star was seen striking a pose for photographers in a teal velour suit, which he paired with a beige turtle-neck.
It’s probably worth mentioning that the most striking part of the outfit was going on a little further north, as Jeremy paired the look with a matching bucket hat and massive tinted sunglasses.
Well, at the very least, let it never be said that Jeremy is playing it safe when it comes to fashion this awards season.
Jeremy appears in The Apprentice as Trump’s former mentor Roy Cohn, acting opposite Sebastian Stan as the future US president.
Sebastian was actually in the running for two awards in the lead-up to this year’s Golden Globes, including for his performance as Trump in The Apprentice.
The I, Tonya star’s second nomination was in the Best Leading Performance In A Motion Picture (Musical Or Comedy) category, thanks to his role in A Different Man.