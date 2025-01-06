Let's Take A Moment To Appreciate Jeremy Strong's Bold Look On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Jeremy Strong at the 2025 Golden Globes David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jeremy Strong is certainly cementing his place as one of Hollywood’s most unpredictable stars.

After winning his first Golden Globe for his performance in Succession two years ago, Jeremy was recognised for the first time in the awards show’s movie categories this year, thanks to his role in the divisive movie The Apprentice, which explores Donald Trump’s early years in the business world.

Before Sunday night’s ceremony, Jeremy walked the Golden Globes red carpet, where he made a big impression thanks to his sartorial choices.

The American star was seen striking a pose for photographers in a teal velour suit, which he paired with a beige turtle-neck.

Jeremy Strong (and his bucket hat) at the 2025 Golden Globes David Fisher/Shutterstock

It’s probably worth mentioning that the most striking part of the outfit was going on a little further north, as Jeremy paired the look with a matching bucket hat and massive tinted sunglasses.

Well, at the very least, let it never be said that Jeremy is playing it safe when it comes to fashion this awards season.

Jeremy Strong with his wife Emma Wall via Associated Press

Jeremy appears in The Apprentice as Trump’s former mentor Roy Cohn, acting opposite Sebastian Stan as the future US president.

Sebastian was actually in the running for two awards in the lead-up to this year’s Golden Globes, including for his performance as Trump in The Apprentice.

The I, Tonya star’s second nomination was in the Best Leading Performance In A Motion Picture (Musical Or Comedy) category, thanks to his role in A Different Man.

Both Jeremy and Sebastian are also being tipped for recognition at the upcoming Oscars thanks to their roles in Ali Abbasi’s film, which proved divisive (not least among the Trump camp) upon its release last year.

