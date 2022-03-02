Jeremy Vine Faces Huge Backlash After Claiming Russian Soldiers 'Probably Deserve To Die'

Jeremy Vine Channel 5

TV personality Jeremy Vine has sparked a huge backlash after claiming that Russian soldiers “probably deserve to die”.

During Monday’s edition of his Channel 5 talk show, Jeremy led a discussion about the escalating situation in Ukraine, following Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion last week.

As part of the conversation, the presenter spoke to a viewer who had called in, asking him: “What’s your problem with fighting Russians if they’ve invaded Ukraine?”

The caller then stated his view that “the people of Russia are not our enemies”, explaining: “Quite a number of those Russians you’ll probably find will go across… [some] were holding their hands up this morning not wanting to fight Ukrainians. They were told lies by Putin, surprise surprise.”

Jeremy responded: “True. But the brutal reality is, if you put on a uniform for Putin and you go and fight his war, you probably deserve to die, don’t you?”

Clearly shocked by the host’s comments, the viewer responded: “Do you? Do kids deserve to die? 18 and 20 years old? Who are called up and conscripted? Who don’t understand it? Who don’t grasp the issues?”

“That’s life,” Jeremy then offered. “That’s the way it goes.”

“If we practice the brutality of war you never learn from that,” the caller concluded.

After the segment aired, clips of it began being circulated on Twitter, with many calling out Jeremy’s comments and reiterating the point that conscription is still in place in Russia:

"You probably deserve to die."



Just let those words sink in for a moment. Gutter journalism. Grotesque in every way. Completely, totally and utterly unacceptable. @channel5_tv pic.twitter.com/LbM4kV92th — Neil Ferguson's Calculator™ 🇨🇳 (@ProfessorFerg8) March 2, 2022

Have we no humanity left? I’m genuinely so shocked — Dominique Samuels (@DominiqueTaegon) March 1, 2022

@theJeremyVine @JeremyVineOn5 How dare you say young soldiers conscripted into the Russian army “deserve to die” “that’s life”. How can you justify saying anyone deserves to die. Your comments are truly shocking and show the type of person you really are - Despicable — TraceyMA 💜🚛🚚🚛 (@traceyma69) March 2, 2022

Wait did @theJeremyVine really say‘ if you put on a Russian uniform you deserve to die’?? Is he unaware that all male Russian citizens aged 18–27 are subject to conscription for 1 year of active duty military service in armed forces?? Many don't choose to wear the uniform! — Alistair MacLeòid (@Al_Mc72) February 28, 2022

Don't think Jeremy Vine quite gets the concept of conscription! 🙄 — Lord Sir Paul Rowley (@redrockaxx) March 1, 2022

@theJeremyVine you do realise that many of those young guys you're saying deserve to die have been conscripted and have no choice? https://t.co/giXe4tYJ1A — Ben Maughan (@BenMaughan4) March 1, 2022

Shocking, a new low from Jeremy Vine! — Ann fleming (@Annflem11) March 1, 2022

Just heard Jeremy vine say ‘ if you put on a Russian uniform you deserve to die’ - I am a Ukrainian supporter 🇺🇦 but I don’t believe anyone deserves to die. Surely soldiers on the ground are deployed with instructions they have to follow with severe consequences if they don’t. — Betty (@BettyHighlander) February 28, 2022

That’s the level of TV journalism today - when the aim is merely to rile callers, and the killing of 18-20 year-old unwilling and confused Russian conscripts is celebrated. “That’s life” says the ghoulish @theJeremyVine https://t.co/SK0caFH4bN — Richard Torne (@ZRicht) March 2, 2022

#JeremyVine Deserve to die? Your rancid shitshow and "controversial" tabloid type comments to boost your ratings needs to come to an end. A true media cesspit in the style of the worst right wing tabloids. If Ofcom had balls instead of cardboard teeth I would report it. pic.twitter.com/EJ1L6p3SIE — Stephen Miller (@BoyCharioteer) February 28, 2022

Honestly is appalling from Jeremy Vine. @Ofcom how can this be ok. https://t.co/t9RDlg0laV — Jie Hyun Lee (@GeishaLee2) March 1, 2022

Wow.



What a pathetic excuse for a human being. This guy needs taking off the air.



Our media is out of control. #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/YS2n1bK0Vu — Anthony Fairall (@jeremybenthem1) March 2, 2022

HuffPost UK has contacted Jeremy Vine’s representatives for comment. Channel 5 declined to comment.

