Cheer Star Jerry Harris Pleads Guilty In Child Sexual Abuse Imagery Case

Cheer star Jerry Harris pleaded guilty on Thursday in a federal child sexual abuse imagery case that also charged him with soliciting sex from minors.

Harris entered the plea in Chicago federal court. TMZ reported that the reality show star could face up to 50 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 28.

He was indicted in December 2020 on charges related to misconduct in Illinois, Florida and Texas.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Harris, who is now 22, tried to persuade a minor to engage in oral sex at cheerleading events; solicited another for sex; and admitted to requesting inappropriate material from 10 to 15 people he knew to be underage.

One boy told police that Harris had solicited oral sex from him in a bathroom during a cheerleading event they both attended, while another boy said Harris asked him to send nude photos on Snapchat and sent him nude photos and videos in return, according to NBC News.

According to a complaint, the boy said that if he refused Harris, Harris would become “pushy” and make him feel guilty.

JUST IN: Comment from lawyers for Jerry Harris, former star of the Netflix docuseries "Cheer," on his guilty plea today. pic.twitter.com/fVkHgvQGBU — Jon Seidel (@SeidelContent) February 10, 2022

Harris’ attorneys issued a statement after the plea saying he entered it “because he wishes to take responsibility for his actions and publicly convey his remorse for the harm he has caused his victims in this case,” while claiming his story “can only be understood through the lens of the extreme poverty, sexual abuse and neglect of his childhood.”