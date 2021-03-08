Jess Glynne Faces Backlash After Using Offensive Trans Slur During Podcast Interview

Jess Glynne has come under fire after a clip of her using an offensive slur about trans people was circulated on social media.

Last week, Jess was a guest on comedian Mo Gilligan’s podcast, and during her interview, the Hold My Hand singer used the slur while recalling a night out with friends.

In a preview clip for the episode posted on social media, Jess is heard telling the comedian: “This is probably the funniest bit, we got to the end of our trail or whatever, and it was like a t****y strip club thing, like.”

She is also seen laughing while describing her friend’s discomfort over being at the venue in question.