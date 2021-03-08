Jess Glynne Faces Backlash After Using Offensive Trans Slur During Podcast Interview

Jess Glynne has come under fire after a clip of her using an offensive slur about trans people was circulated on social media.
Last week, Jess was a guest on comedian Mo Gilligan’s podcast, and during her interview, the Hold My Hand singer used the slur while recalling a night out with friends.
In a preview clip for the episode posted on social media, Jess is heard telling the comedian: “This is probably the funniest bit, we got to the end of our trail or whatever, and it was like a t****y strip club thing, like.”
She is also seen laughing while describing her friend’s discomfort over being at the venue in question.
Although the episode of The Mo Gilligan Podcast that the clip was taken from was seemingly uploaded on Friday 5 March, it is now no longer available to listen to on services such as Spotify or Apple Music.
HuffPost UK has contacted reps for Jess Glynne and Mo Gilligan for comment about the podcast.
Since the weekend, the short video has been doing the rounds on social media, with many critics – including Drag Race UK’s Sister Sister, who performed to a Jess Glynne song prior to her elimination – calling out the Brit Award-winning star.
Jess has not addressed the controversy directly, but has been active on social media as recently as Monday morning, when she shared a post on her Instagram story in honour of International Women’s Day.