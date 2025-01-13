Former Little Mix Singer Jesy Nelson Announces She's Pregnant With Twins

Jesy Nelson in December 2021 via Associated Press

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has announced she is pregnant with twins.

On Sunday evening, the chart-topping singer posted a picture of herself cradling her stomach next to her partner, Zion Foster, on Instagram.

“She’s eating for three now,” she wrote in the caption, confirming to her followers that she is expecting two babies.

Reposting the snap on her story, Jesy also posted two baby emojis next to the photo.

Jesy and fellow musician Zion first began dating in 2022, before parting ways in September after around two years together.

However, according to The Mirror, the pair reconciled just a few months later.

The two previously unveiled a collaboration, titled Mine, in August 2024.

Jesy is best known for the nine years she spent as a member of the hit girl band Little Mix, before parting ways with the group in 2020.

Outside of Little Mix, Jesy embarked on a solo career in 2021, with varying levels of success, and appeared on the celebrity version of the Great British Bake Off in 2023.

She also won a National Television Award for her BBC documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, in which she spoke about the cyberbullying and online abuse which plagued her time as a member of the X Factor-winning band.