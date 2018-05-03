Jewish Festival Bonfire Explosion Injures Ten People In Stamford Hill

Ten people were injured after a bonfire exploded in north London during celebrations for a Jewish festival.

The explosion occurred in Stamford Hill late on Wednesday evening. It was reported someone had thrown a smartphone on the blaze but video footage suggested the explosion happened when it was ignited.

Hatzola, a Jewish volunteer ambulance service that operates in north and east London, said it provided a “mega response” at the scene. They were helped by the London Ambulance Service.