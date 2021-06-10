Jill Biden Hailed As 'Queen Of Shade' For Perceived Diss Of Melania Trump

The first lady was pictured wearing a jacket with “LOVE” on the back while in Cornwall with President Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson ahead of the G7 Summit.

US first lady Jill Biden wore a “LOVE” blazer on Thursday in a move that’s being interpreted as a diss to former first lady Melania Trump ’s 2018 “I really don’t care” jacket.

Social media fashion buffs drew immediate comparisons to former first lady Melania Trump’s infamous green jacket that read, “I really don’t care, do u?” The ex-first lady later confessed the message was aimed at “the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me.”

Jill Biden told Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs that her jacket signified a call for unity.

“I think that we’re bringing love from America,” the first lady said. “I think that this is a global conference and we’re trying to bring unity across the globe and I think that’s important right now that you have a sense of unity.”

Jacobs herself wrote that Biden appeared to be trolling Melania over her 2018 “I don’t care” jacket she wore en route to the Mexican border to visit children separated from their families.