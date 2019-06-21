Jimmy Carr Earns The Wrath Of K-Pop Band BTS’ Fans After Korea Joke

Fans of K-pop group BTS are calling for Jimmy Carr to apologise to the band after a joke he made on Australian TV went viral for all the wrong reasons. The comedian was appearing on Aussie show 20 To One when he said of the seven-piece, who have taken the world by storm: “When I first heard something Korean had exploded in America, I got worried. So I guess it could’ve been worse... but not much worse.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Jimmy Carr

As a clip of the segment, which features numerous other commentators and comedians, circulated on Twitter, Carr soon found himself on the receiving end of the criticism:

Also, I did notice that one of the participants in this report was a British comedian named Jimmy Carr. As a UK army I am absolutely disgusted with the joke he made and his overall response to bts. An abysmal representation for our country and a shameful way to speak/behave. https://t.co/4e8t21IabK — Tori ~ Wembley D-2💕 (@magicshopmix) June 19, 2019

Apologise to BTS, you’re a disgrace to the UK. — ➳ 𝙱𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚊🕊 #ATEEZ1stWin (@bellateez) June 19, 2019

is anyone gonna call out @jimmycarr as well? personally think what he said was one of the worst things — 𝔧𝔞𝔰𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔢 (@jasmstyles) June 19, 2019

jimmy carr has always pissed me off but he’s gonna enjoy further bullying bts bc his audience are straight white men who think men that wear lip balm are gay — ً (@hobicf) June 19, 2019

i’m british and have known of and watched jimmy carr since i was a child but that doesn’t mean i’m gonna try and justify him linking bts to north korean activities. https://t.co/BSkMEawk1d — janine #FORHANBIN (@lovedustgd) June 19, 2019

i am so angry at jimmy carr especially was there any fucking need to compare bts to north korea no not at all your ugly xenophobic/racist cis white male sense of humour simply is not funny mate — charlie ≥∇≤ 💜 (@ssenkaes) June 19, 2019

Before talking about bts in that racist, immature and xenophobic "interview", please do research and actually educate yourself on them. — aniqah thanks bts 🙏 (@aflowerforhobi) June 19, 2019

However, some defended the comedian:

oh my god what jimmy carr said on that bts video was fucking funny. it was a joke! people are so touchy about anything these days just relax it’s not like it hurt anyone. that’s just what jimmy carr’s humour is like! it’s satire! — Cate (@cateramshaw) June 19, 2019

if y'all are upset about what jimmy carr said about bts you know nothing about jimmy carr. — dm me cats (@richlesbianceo_) June 19, 2019

this is grim but pls understand that jimmy carr’s humour is supposed to be offensive. you have to take everything he says with a pinch of salt https://t.co/hkXApS3xeW — 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐭𝐚𝐞𝐠𝐢 (@soft_taegi_) June 19, 2019

Jimmy’s name soon began trending on Twitter as people worldwide rushed to discuss the joke, and the controversy also made the news in South Korea, with a segment airing on news channel JTBC. The makers of 20 To One also issued a statement to SBS PopAsia, which read (via the Sun): “As a light-hearted entertainment program, it is our belief that last night’s episode of 20 to One, which highlighted the Greatest Global Crazes, did not breach any broadcast regulations, and was intended to humorously highlight the popularity of the group. “We apologise to any who may have been offended by last night’s episode.”

Scott Roth/Invision/AP BTS performing on Good Morning America