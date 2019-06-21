Jimmy Carr Earns The Wrath Of K-Pop Band BTS’ Fans After Korea Joke

Fans of K-pop group BTS are calling for Jimmy Carr to apologise to the band after a joke he made on Australian TV went viral for all the wrong reasons.
The comedian was appearing on Aussie show 20 To One when he said of the seven-piece, who have taken the world by storm: “When I first heard something Korean had exploded in America, I got worried. So I guess it could’ve been worse... but not much worse.”
As a clip of the segment, which features numerous other commentators and comedians, circulated on Twitter, Carr soon found himself on the receiving end of the criticism:
However, some defended the comedian:
Jimmy’s name soon began trending on Twitter as people worldwide rushed to discuss the joke, and the controversy also made the news in South Korea, with a segment airing on news channel JTBC.
The makers of 20 To One also issued a statement to SBS PopAsia, which read (via the Sun): “As a light-hearted entertainment program, it is our belief that last night’s episode of 20 to One, which highlighted the Greatest Global Crazes, did not breach any broadcast regulations, and was intended to humorously highlight the popularity of the group.
“We apologise to any who may have been offended by last night’s episode.”
Carr was also at the centre of separate controversy earlier this week, when a joke he made about dwarfism was condemned by a charity.
During a stand-up show, the comedian said: “Is a dwarf an abortion that made it?”
Little People UK, a charity co-founded by Warwick Davis, have released a statement on the gag, which reads: “We appreciate comedy is a matter of personal opinion, but in 2019 people with dwarfism should not have to live with the consequences of being the subject of someone else’s humour.
“Such comments are incredibly detrimental to their wellbeing. To potentially hear someone repeat such a comment can affect them for their entire life.”
Read their full statement here.