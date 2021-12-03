Jimmy Carr Torches Anti-Vaxxer In The Audience With An Absolutely Killer Line

Comedian Jimmy Carr jabbed an anti-vax member of his audience with a killer punchline about the coronavirus shot.

“Let’s talk about the controversial thing, the vaccine,” Jimmy said in a preview of his upcoming Netflix special, His Dark Material, released this week.

“Who’s not going to take the vaccine because they think it might be dangerous?” he asked. “Raise your hands.”

Then, in response to someone in the audience who apparently did raise their hand, Jimmy delivered the punchline:

“Now take that hand, and slap yourself in the fucking face.”

“The spread of Covid was directly linked to how dense the population is,” Jimmy said later. “And some of the population are really quite fucking dense.”

Watch the video here:

And Carr’s bit from the same show on mansplaining here: