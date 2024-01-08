Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Admits His Taylor Swift Joke Was 'Weird'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Comedian Jo Koy has addressed Taylor Swift’s reaction to the joke he made about her at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Koy’s opening monologue got mixed reviews at best, to the point where he blamed the show’s comedy writers when jokes didn’t hit.

Advertisement

But the most devastating burn may have been the silent reaction Swift gave when Koy joked, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift…”

As the clip below amply demonstrates, the singer was not impressed, offering a blank look as she sipped a drink. The response to the joke even led to Koy apologising.

Host Jo Koy calls out Taylor Swift at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/f4IYuI9jA2 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 8, 2024

In an interview with GMA3, Koy admitted that the Swift joke was “a little flat” and “was a weird joke, I guess”.

Advertisement

Still, he insisted that Swift wasn’t the butt of the joke.

“I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way,” he said.

Koy also spoke about the joke with Entertainment Tonight.

“Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute,” he said. “I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

In response, ET correspondent Denny Directo suggested, “Maybe she was thirsty? Maybe she just needed to drink the champagne.”

“Aww, man,” Koy replied.

Swift has become a regular feature at Kansas City Chiefs games this season after she started dating tight end Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

As a result, there have been a lot of cutaways to her in a luxury box and, of course, some criticism about it.

Last month, Swift told Time magazine that she doesn’t pay attention to how often or how little the TV cameras show her at the games.