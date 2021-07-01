Joe Lycett Leaves Steph's Packed Lunch Viewers Confused After Set Walk-Off

Joe Lycett left viewers of Steph’s Packed Lunch confused on Thursday, after seemingly walking off after a comment about a bottle.
The comedian was a guest on Steph McGovern’s daytime show and was taking part in a segment about transforming your garden to look like the Love Island villa with Interior Design Masters runner-up Siobhan Murphy.
A picture of Joe’s own back garden was flashed up on screen with Siobhan asked to suggest what changes she would make.
After she put forward the idea of introducing some colour by painting a table and hanging some festoon lights, Steph noticed something about the picture.
“Isn’t that one of the bottles you said you’d stopped using in the picture?” she remarked, referring to how Joe had previously said he’d stopped using white plastic.
There was then a long pause as members of the studio jokingly gasped, before the Great British Sewing Bee host then said: “I didn’t realise I was on Newsnight, Steph.”
This prompted laughs from the crew, before Steph said: “Alright Joe.”
Trailing what was still to come on the show after the break, Steph added that “Joe Lycett will be sticking around and telling us what he thinks about the idea of hitting the gym when you’ve missed out on a good night’s sleep.”
However, as the camera cut to Joe, he could be seen taking his microphone off and placing it on a kitchen counter as he walked off.
As the show returned from the break, Steph then explained to viewers: “Joe Lycett was going to stick with us but he’s had to leave.”
The incident left viewers at home wondering what had happened, with some questioning whether it was a real walk-off or not...
A Channel 4 spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK. A rep for Joe Lycett has also been contacted, and we are awaiting a response.
Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4.