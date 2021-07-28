Joey Jordison, Slipknot Drummer And Founding Member, Has Died Aged 46

Joey Jordison, one of metal band Slipknot’s founding members, has died aged 46. The drummer established the group with percussionist Shawn Crahan and bassist Paul Gray in 1995 and they went on to global and chart success. Their self-titled debut album was certified double platinum in the US with more than two million sales, while three of their studio albums have gone platinum in the UK.

Metal Hammer Magazine via Getty Images Portrait of American musician Joey Jordison

In a statement, his family said: “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. “To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.” The Iowa-born drummer, also known as #1, beat Phil Collins and Dave Grohl to be named the greatest drummer of the past 25 years in 2010. The boiler-suited player triumphed in the poll staged by leading UK drum magazine Rhythm to find readers’ top choice of drummer and drew nearly two-fifths of the 100,000 votes.

Metal Hammer Magazine via Getty Images Joey performing live on stage at the 100 Club in London, on November 15, 2017. (Photo by Kevin Nixon/Metal Hammer Magazine/Future via Getty Images)

The musician, who played two bass drums simultaneously and had to be strapped in his seat to play live as he performs on a spinning stage which tips to a 90-degree angle, left the band in 2013. He went on to play guitar for Murderdolls, and drum for Sinsaenum and Scar the Martyr. Following the news of his death, Slipknot posted a black picture on Twitter and Instagram, while Serj Tankian of System of a Down wrote: “RIP Joey J-an amazing drummer and a fantastic guy.”

Jean Baptiste Lacroix via Getty Images Joey Jordison of Slipknot during Slipknot In-Store Appearence At Virgin Megastore In Paris at Virgin Megastore in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)