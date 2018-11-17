BBC John Bluthal as Frank Pickle in BBC sitcom 'Vicar of Dibley'.

‘The Vicar of Dibley’ star John Bluthal has died aged 89, his agent announced.

Bluthal, perhaps best know for his portrayal of Frank Pickle in the BBC sitcom, had also worked on ‘Carry On’ films and had myriad stage credits to his name.

“We’re sad to announce our wonderful client John Bluthal has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family at this time,” his agent told multiple media outlets on Saturday.

“John provided us all with years of laughter and entertainment. We will miss John hugely.”

Dawn French led tributes to Bluthal. She wrote on Twitter: “Tons of happy laughs remembered today. Cheeky, naughty, hilarious. Bye darlin Bluey.”