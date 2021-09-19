David Jason And Sue Holderness Lead Tributes To Only Fools And Horses Co-Star John Challis

Sir David Jason has described John Challis as “a gentleman in the true sense of the word” in a tribute to his Only Fools And Horses co-star. On Sunday, it was announced that John – best known for playing second-hand car dealer Boycie in the beloved sitcom – had died at the age of 79 from cancer. Sir David, who played Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter, said in a statement: “It is with much sadness to hear that John Challis, a dear friend, has passed away.

Danny Martindale via Getty Images (L-R) John Challis, Sir David Jason and Sue Holderness, pictured in 2014

“He was a wonderful actor, a gentleman in the true sense of the word and I know he will be missed by so many.” He said Boycie was “a character so well loved by the many fans of that show so I am pleased that he witnessed the outpouring of admiration recently shown for the 40th anniversary of the first episode in 1981. “I send my love and condolences to his wife, Carol.”

Radio Times via Getty Images The trio with Nicholas Lyndhurst (centre, back) in Only Fools And Horses

Boycie, a cigar-smoking businessman with a mocking laugh, was married to the feisty Marlene, played by Sue Holderness. She also paid tribute to her former on-screen husband, posting on Twitter: “Marlene without Boycie – it’s unthinkable. John Challis was my partner on screen and stage for 36 years and my beloved friend. R.I.P. darling John. I will miss you every day.”

Marlene without Boycie-it’s unthinkable. John Challis was my partner on screen and stage for 36 years and my beloved friend. R.I.P. darling John. I will miss you every day. — Sue Holderness (@SueHolderness) September 19, 2021

A number of other well-known names from across the world of entertainment also shared tributes on Twitter...

RIP my friend. An honour to work and call my friend ⁦@BeingBoycie⁩ Lots of love to you Carol. He will be sorely missed by many many people 💔 pic.twitter.com/aqop27X43s — Paul Chuckle 💙 #Keepsafe 😷 (@PaulChuckle2) September 19, 2021

John Challis RIP cannot believe it. Fe used to say to me "Franklyn my dear boy how the devil are you boxed anybody round the ears recently?" Loved all the TV he did. pic.twitter.com/4jyWraTDUe — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) September 19, 2021

RIP John Challis, 79.

Boycie was one of British TV’s funniest comic characters. Thanks for all the laughs, John. pic.twitter.com/xTlNVToegI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 19, 2021

I’ve been waiting for this for a few days now. It is with great sadness that I tell you that my dear friend, John Challis (Boycie from OFAH) has just passed. I’ve been in touch with his wife, Carol, who is obviously heartbroken, as am I. Much love,

Sxx ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nOmxCj35eK — Sheila Ferguson 3° (@SheilaDFerguson) September 19, 2021

Oh my goodness. My friend John Challis has died. What a lovely man he was funny warm and a great lover of his garden and nature. We are all the poorer for his loss. — Colin Baker (@SawbonesHex) September 19, 2021

I am saddened to hear about the passing of John Challis. A true legend in the entertainment industry and someone who I admired working with early on in my career. A true gent. May you rest in peace my friend. Sending my deepest condolences to his family at this time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rNIunrSwVA — Danny Walters (@DannyWalters_) September 19, 2021

Omg just seen news about John Challis. I’m absolutely gutted . He had become such a wonderful friend and ally from meeting here Twitter . Love you John you icon and all thoughts to your beloved family. May your memory be a blessing. So sad. #RIPJohnChallis — Tracy-Ann Oberman (@TracyAnnO) September 19, 2021