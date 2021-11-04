John Lewis and Partners/PA John Lewis has unveiled its annual Christmas advert

John Lewis unveiled their latest Christmas advert on Thursday morning, and in the process introduced many of us to a brand new burgeoning UK talent. The John Lewis Christmas advert is always an eagerly-awaited festive moment, with past clips being soundtracked by artists including Paloma Faith, Lily Allen, Ellie Goulding and Celeste, who broke from tradition and recorded an original track for last year’s clip. For their 2021 offering, the retailer has returned to its tried-and-tested formula of including a stripped-back cover version in their ad, with singer-songwriter Lola Young on singing duties this time around. She’s covered Together In Electric Dreams – originally a collaboration between pop pioneer Giorgio Moroder and Human League frontman Phil Oakley – for the new advert, putting her own spin on the 80s classic as viewers watch Skye the alien celebrating her very first Christmas.

Island Singer-songwriter Lola Young

Although she’s still just 20 years old, Lola has been quietly grafting for some time in the music industry ahead of her big break in this year’s John Lewis advert. She attended the famous Brit School, and is now signed to Island Records, the home of Sir Elton John, Disclosure, Dizzee Rascal and Amy Winehouse, as well as major international artists like Drake, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd. Lola is also managed by the man who first signed Adele and managed Amy Winehouse, and throughout the pandemic worked on new material with music producer extraordinaire Paul Epworth. After dropping her debut album at just 18, this year also saw her releasing a string of singles and the four-track EP After Midnight, a concept record on which each track corresponds to an hour between one and four in the morning. Lola is known for her honest and candid songwriting, and recently told The Forty-Five: “That’s what songs are for, you know? It’s really important to remember that there’s a reason why the artists who are big, are so big. “If you look at the Adeles, the Amy Winehouses, the Frank Oceans or whoever it is personally for you, there’s a reason why you relate to them. In some aspect of their careers or in some aspects of their life, they’re an open book. “That’s why I feel like it’s important just to be super honest and have a lot of integrity.”

Lorne Thomson via Getty Images Lola performing live over the summer